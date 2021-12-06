Matzek Named “Student of the Week”

The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Junior Isabel Matzek. She was nominated by Math teacher Mr. McCauley who shares, “Izzy has impressed me with her willingness to challenge herself this year by taking two college-level math classes. She is a really positive and friendly presence in both classes and is always willing to lend a helping hand to other students while performing at a high level herself. Izzy has also taken on the responsibility of peer tutoring and does a great job in that role as well. Overall, I would say that Izzy exemplifies what it looks like to be a positive leader at our school”. Keep up the great work Prescott High School!