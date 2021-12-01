McDowell Issues Letter

ISD 200 Superintendent Dr. Robert McDowell recently sent a letter to District families in response to the outing of Kelsey Waits’ youngest child by other parents on social media. In the letter McDowell stated, “As a public school system, our role is to provide a safe, caring and inclusive environment for each of our students. As we focus on student learning, we also know the importance of supporting their mental health, creating strong relationships, and providing a sense of belonging and safety. Our kids need these things to learn and thrive. We have worked hard in recent months to ensure we have a strong equity and diversity policy and gender inclusion policy to support our students. These policies align with our Strategic Plan, and provide the framework for the school board and administration to work on behalf of all students.” The complete text of the letter is available below.
Dear ISD 200 Families,
A recent news story about the experiences of one of our families within the Hastings community has sparked conversation here in our schools and across the community. As I reflect on this family?s story, I am reminded of the importance of the work we do within our schools to support our students not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well.
As a public school system, our role is to provide a safe, caring and inclusive environment for each of our students. As we focus on student learning, we also know the importance of supporting their mental health, creating strong relationships, and providing a sense of belonging and safety. Our kids need these things to learn and thrive.
We have worked hard in recent months to ensure we have a strong equity and diversity policy and gender inclusion policy to support our students. These policies align with our Strategic Plan, and provide the framework for the school board and administration to work on behalf of all students.
Our kids are the heart of all we do. Our teachers and support staff work closely with students and families. They embrace students, support them, and stay abreast of what?s happening in our classrooms, hallways, and beyond to respond when needed to any concerns our students may have.
We live in a complex world. In our schools, we need to see all students for who they are and work with them where they are to provide the safe and welcoming learning environment they need. Our core values include being student-centered, and showing compassion and respect in all we do. While we cannot control what takes place in the community, we can be firm about what we believe in and the environment we create in our schools.
We strive to see, serve, and support all students. Please do not hesitate to reach out to staff if you have concerns or questions.
Sincerely,
Robert McDowell, Ed.D.