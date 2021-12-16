McLay Applies For Adult Community Accountability Program

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office has provided an update on the case involving Josh McLay. In a news item broadcast earlier this week, the County Attorney’s Office indicated that McLay has submitted an application for enrollment in the Adult Community Accountability Program. Community Relations Director Monica Jensen commented that in order to participate in the program, participants must admit their involvement in the criminal offense under oath and on the record, or alternatively with the consent of the prosecutor, under oath in a sworn affidavit. If a participant successfully completes the program, the charge is dismissed, however, restitution is a priority of the program. McLay’s enrollment in the program will be decided in court on Thursday, December 23rd.