McLay Trial Suspended

The jury trial of former Hastings Wrestling Coach Josh McLay on charges of misappropriation of school funds that was scheduled to begin on Monday has been postponed indefinitely. According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, McLay appeared on Monday morning and chose to apply for admission into the Adult Community Accountability Program, a diversion program for low level property offenders. He submitted his application on Monday and the application is currently under review by the attorney’s office. Assuming he qualifies, McLay will return to court on December 23rd at 9 AM to be admitted into the program on the record.