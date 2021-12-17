Otto Charged in Relation to Death of Hamilton

A Dakota County Criminal Complaint for Timothy Lee Otto was issued December 17 related to the death of Kyle Hamilton in July 2021, his remains were found in Jaycee Park in Hastings. Otto has been charged with arson in the second degree and interference with a dead body or scene of death. The Statement of Probable Cause sates that, “A portable restroom was destroyed in the fire…An autopsy was completed and it was determined that the Victim had fatal amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system…Investigators made efforts to determine the Victim’s whereabouts in the days leading up to the fire…the Victim frequently stayed at a residence located in Hastings, which is commonly referred to as the ?Doghouse? [where] individuals were known to use and sell controlled substances. On July 7…[a] Witness looked a the Victim [and] noticed he appeared to be deceased…on July 9 the Defendant told [a] Witness that he brought the Victim’s body to the boat launch using the bike path and set the garbage care on fire with the Victim’s body inside. [The] Defendant stated that the Victim came over and used drugs while in his bedroom…[he] eventually realized that the Victim had overdosed and did not know what to do”. Otto’s next court hearing is January 6 and bail was set at $200,000 without conditions and $150,000 with conditions. To read the full Criminal Complaint see the Dakota County website.
