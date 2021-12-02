Pedestrian Killed In Rosemount

Rosemount first responders were dispatched to an accident on Wednesday evening involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of 155th Street West and Chippendale Avenue for the accident around 5:04 PM. Responding officers found an unresponsive man and began CPR and life-saving measures. Officers then called for air medical transport. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man is being withheld until there is confirmation from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and his family. The driver, a 32-year-old man, cooperated and remained on the scene. The accident remains under investigation.