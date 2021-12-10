PFD Crew Commemorates 9/11 Firefighters

The City of Prescott recently recognized four of Prescott’s firefighters for their recent participation in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay. Held in honor of the first responders who gave their all at the World Trade Center, John Ecker, Matt Holman, Robert Duffy, Kyle Lubich climbed up and down the stairs of Lambeau Field in remembrance of those Fire Fighters lost in the 9/11 attacks. The City of Prescott thanked the crew for their participation in the event.
(L to R: Ecker, Holman, Duffy, Lubich. Photo Source: City of Prescott)