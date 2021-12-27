Prescott Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan Unveiled

The City of Prescott has committed to improving parks in the area over the next 5 years outlined in Prescott’s Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. Recent additions include the Coulee River Trails project that Friends of Freedom Park has spearheaded. The Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan includes proposals to improve existing parks and trails, expand the trail system, possible acquisition of more land for public recreation, updating existing infrastructure on the riverfront and how to serve a growing population. During a Proposed Riverfront Improvements Open House in fall of 2018 approximately 30 residents voted to allow for alignment with community priorities as the project was developed. Their votes concluded that the city should focus on the replacement of stares under the bridge, construction of trail to Freedom Park, replacement of stares, ramp and dock, walking path to dock, extend green space, install new dock and transient slip. To learn more about the planned improvements see the City of Prescott website and search for the Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan 2022-2027.