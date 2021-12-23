Santa Tours Hastings

  • Filed under Featured

  • December 23, 2021

  • December 23, 2021

Santa Claus took an evening away from hectic preparations at the North Pole to bring his message of Christmas to Hastings on Wednesday night. He commented that he was glad to take some time to visit with the Community.

Click here for audio

   
Accompanied by officers of HPD in their decked-out Command Vehicle, Santa took a tour of light displays in town, but also said that preparations at the North Pole are moving along nicely.

Click here for audio

   
The route planners for his annual trip do not see any problems for Christmas Eve.

Click here for audio

   
Wednesday’s parade toured the homes listed on the City’s Holiday Light Map.

Click here for audio

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/12/santa-tours-hastings/

Leave a Reply