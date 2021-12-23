Santa Tours Hastings

Santa Claus took an evening away from hectic preparations at the North Pole to bring his message of Christmas to Hastings on Wednesday night. He commented that he was glad to take some time to visit with the Community.
Accompanied by officers of HPD in their decked-out Command Vehicle, Santa took a tour of light displays in town, but also said that preparations at the North Pole are moving along nicely.
The route planners for his annual trip do not see any problems for Christmas Eve.
Wednesday’s parade toured the homes listed on the City’s Holiday Light Map.