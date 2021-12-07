Schafer Announces Retirement

Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer announced on Tuesday that he will retire after 39 years as a police officer and nearly 8.5 years as Hastings Police Chief. The retirement is effective May 29, 2022. Schafer is one of 55 police chiefs to lead the Hastings Police Department during its 165-year history. During his tenure he has deepened the department?s engagement with the community, hired or promoted 75 percent of the department, and implemented structural changes that have led to greater professionalism, autonomy and accountability among the 36 staff and Police Reserve Unit. Schafer has been working on succession plans within the department. Details and a hiring timeline will be announced in the near future.