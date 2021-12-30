Spiral Foods Moving

Spiral Natural Foods continues efforts to expand the grocery store and have announced they will be moving into the space next to the current store, at 1250 South Frontage Road. The store plans to open the new facility by March of 2022 and donations are needed to help complete the project. The fundraising goal for Spiral to move forward with the project is $90,000, and there are several ways for Co-operative owners ans the general public to help. Owners can purchase more shares in the co-op, or make an “ownership loan” to the co-op, and the public may make donations. Visit Spiral.coop to learn more and to donate.