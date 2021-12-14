Storms Possible On Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a report indicating some very strange weather for our area on Wednesday. A powerful system will bring record warmth and possibly thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday, followed by very strong winds and possible snow Wednesday night. The Weather Service states that any storms that do develop will be moving fast, so they could produce damaging winds. The last time there was a slight risk of this type of severe weather in December anywhere in Minnesota was on December 5th, 2001.