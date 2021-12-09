As of December 3, United Way of Hastings has delivered over 2,640 Food 4 Kids bags since September. Weekend meal bags are delivered to Tilden, Kennedy, Pinecrest, McAuliffe, Hastings Middle School, Hastings High School, and the Alternative Learning Center each week. This month, UWH is looking for help in filling the shelves with kid-friendly individual breakfast items. Drop off donations to the UWH office at 113 Second Street, or place donations in the Food 4 Kids collection bin located by the back entrance. It’s in the same hallway as Rivertown Barbers, Legacy Hair Studio, and Elm Salon. Even easier, your $30 gift buys weekend food for up to 10 students! To make a secure donation, please visit the United Way of Hastings Donation Page at GiveMN.org.
UWH Seeks Donation Of Breakfast Items
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/12/uwh-seeks-donation-of-breakfast-items/