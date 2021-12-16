Windstorm Hits Area

Wednesday night’s windstorm is reported to have triggered a number of tornadoes in southeastern Minnesota, and unverified reports indicate twisters in Plainview and Cannon Falls. At 8:18 PM, the NWS reported a tornado over Wabasha that was confirmed by Emergency Management personnel, moving northeast at 75 MPH. The NWS had staff out in the field on Thursday assessing damage, to verify if there were any other tornadoes. Wind speeds around Hastings varied from 45 MPH at the South St. Paul airport, to 47 MPH in Red Wing.