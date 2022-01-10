2022 State Of City Address To Be Virtual

The City of Hastings has announced that due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the 2022 State of the City Address will be pre-recorded by Hastings Community Television (HCTV), rather than held in person, as was previously announced. The 2022 State of the City address is currently scheduled to be posted for viewing on HCTV’s YouTube Channel on Wednesday, February 2. Watch the City website and social media for details. The address will feature an overview of the past year from Mayor Mary Fasbender, as well as updates and plans for 2022 from the City?s management team.