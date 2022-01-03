3 HPD Officers Celebrate Anniversaries

The Hastings Police Department recently recognized three officers for anniversaries with the Department. Sgt. Sam Beuch, who celebrates his 4-year anniversary, joined the Hastings Police Department in 2018 after serving five years as a police officer in Huron, SD. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Mankato State University and supervises a night watch patrol team. Sam also supervises the K9 Unit and serves as a firearms instructor. Officer Ryan Haedt is a 2-year veteran, and a Savage, MN native. He graduated from Prior Lake-Savage High School in 2015 and completed his bachelor’s degree in law enforcement at the University of Minnesota Mankato in 2019. Haedt worked as a community service officer in Mankato and detention deputy in Blue Earth County prior to coming to Hastings. Ryan currently works the night watch. And Officer Zachary Knochenmus is a Lakeville native celebrating 2 years on the HPD Force. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Mankato State and skills at Hibbing in 2019. Knochenmus worked as a campus security officer at MSU and filled in as a community service officer prior to joining HPD. Zach currently works the night watch and serves on the South Metro SWAT.
(Sgt. Beuch, and Officers Haedt and Knochenmus)