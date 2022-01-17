316 Project Still Accepting Feedback

During the planning process of the recent Highway 316 road improvement project, the Hastings Chamber of Commerce worked with the City of Hastings Public Works Department to connect Hastings industrial park businesses to the MNDOT project team for insight into the plans. The Chamber thanks all the businesses that participated and provided feedback during the process. Since Highway 316 has re-opened, the Chamber continues to work with businesses on feedback for adjustments that would provide easier access to the industrial park, particularly for semi tractor trailers. The team at Solid Staging spearheads this effort and works with the Chamber to provide videos for the MNDOT project team. The Chamber will provide an update on any changes planned for spring. Businesses in Hastings Industrial Park who would like to learn more on this process or provide feedback, please reach out to Chamber President Kristy Barse by email at Kristy@HastingsMN.org.