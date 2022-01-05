City Accepts Donation for Memorial Tree

The Saros, Hagen and Seleskie families of Hastings have presented a donation of $400 to the City Parks & Recreation Department and has designated that this donation be used for a memorial tree in a City Park or on a City Trail. According to a resolution presented at Monday’s City Council meeting, the City Council is appreciative of the donation and commends the Saros, Hagen and Seleskie families for their civic efforts. The donation will be appropriated for a memorial tree to be placed in a City Park or on a City Trail.