Coach Offered To Ordination

On Dec. 10, 2021, Pope Francis named Father Joseph Williams, a priest of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, as Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. The Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-elect Joseph A. Williams will take place Tuesday, January 25, and to allow people from the Tri Parish Community greater ease in experiencing this unique liturgy, there will be a motor coach available to take people to and from the ordination. The motor coach will load at St. Mathias in Hampton at 11 am, leave at 11:15 AM, and arrive at the Cathedral in St. Paul by noon to allow people to find an early seat in what promises to be a full house. The ordination is expected to be from 1 to 3 PM, then a reception to greet the new bishop. The motor coach will then load again at 4:15, leave the Cathedral at 4:30, to arrive back at St. Mathias by 5. If you are interested in attending and want to avoid driving and parking by riding in the motor coach, please contact Katie in the parish office at 651-437-9030 to reserve your seat. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, January 20th. There is no cost for riding the motor coach to the ordination, however, a free will donation is suggested.