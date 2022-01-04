Council Adopts Vaccination Policy

On Monday evening, Hastings City Administrator Dan Wietecha spoke to the Hastings City Council about OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard requirements on employers with 100 or more employees. He presented an overview of the operational policy for employees.
Addressing the legality issues that brought the mandate through the court system, Wietecha indicated that Hastings would follow MN OSHA’s Directives.
After Council discussion of possible Supreme Court actions, timing of implementation of the policy, and OSHA requirements, the resolution to approve the City of Hastings Vaccination Policy to include implementation of a “wellness day”/stipend incentive, and approval of expenditures passed by a 6 to 1 vote.