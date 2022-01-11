Freedom Park Update

The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park in Prescott ended the year with $11,605 in donations. Center staff say that it’s a cold January right now, but those that have donated have warmed their hearts. In other news from Freedom Park, the visitor center now features high quality sound throughout the building and zone-based microphones that will enhance public gatherings. This is a first feature in a multi-year plan to refresh the building in order to make it friendlier to visitors and more accessible to the community. The sound system was donated in memory of Gary L. Dunn, former mayor of Prescott. Freedom Park staff are grateful for his family and especially his wife Sheila Dunn for their generosity in supporting Freedom Park.