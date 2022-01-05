Gaylord Named Chair of County Board

Dakota County has announced that County Commissioner Kathleen A. Gaylord will serve as chair of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in 2022. Gaylord, who represents District 2, was elected chair by her fellow commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 4. Gaylord has served on the board since 2003. Before being elected commissioner, she was South St. Paul mayor and a city council member. As she began her term as chair, Gaylord announced she will not seek re-election in November. Gaylord commented that it has been her honor to serve the constituents of District 2 and to work with fellow commissioners in the support of Dakota County, adding that she looks forward to a positive and productive year alongside fellow commissioners and the staff. Gaylord succeeds Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg, who was chair in 2021. Commissioner Liz Workman was elected vice chair for 2022.