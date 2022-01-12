Grube To Present At HAC

MN artist Sheri Grube will present her collection of works in a solo exhibit at the Hastings Art Center in Hastings from February 1 through March 31. Art is Grube’s passion, and it provides an unexpected benefit. The act of painting often reduces the tremors and muscle spasms she experiences due to dystonia, a neurological disorder. Since 2005 Grube has worked as a part-time visual artist and “full-time dystonia awareness advocate”. She is partnering with the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF) to support research toward a dystonia cure through sales of her work. The Hastings Art Center is located at 216 Fourth Street East, Hastings, MN 55033. Gallery hours: Closed Sunday, Mon-Thurs 3pm-6pm, Fri-Sat closed (opened during events) phone:651-437-4320.