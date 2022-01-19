Jacobson Badge Returns To HPD

  • Filed under Featured

  • January 19, 2022

  • January 19, 2022

Hastings Chief of Police Bryan Schafer recently received what is believed to be the badge worn by slain Hastings Police Officer Albert Jacobson and likely one of the first badges of the Hastings Police Department. Jacobson was shot to death July 10, 1894, while pursuing a burglary suspect. Through the years HPD has made public appeals for relatives of Jacobson to share photographs or other mementos. Deputy Chief David Wilske commented on the badge.

Click here for audio

   
The Department will determine where to display the badge soon.

Click here for audio


   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/01/jacobson-badge-returns-to-hpd/

Leave a Reply