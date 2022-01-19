Jacobson Badge Returns To HPD

Hastings Chief of Police Bryan Schafer recently received what is believed to be the badge worn by slain Hastings Police Officer Albert Jacobson and likely one of the first badges of the Hastings Police Department. Jacobson was shot to death July 10, 1894, while pursuing a burglary suspect. Through the years HPD has made public appeals for relatives of Jacobson to share photographs or other mementos. Deputy Chief David Wilske commented on the badge.
The Department will determine where to display the badge soon.