Jones Named Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Sophomore Nina Jones. According to the nomination submitted by Math teacher Kathy Kinneman, Nina was an exemplary student in Kinneman’s Algebra 2 class during the first trimester. She always came to class prepared and with a smile on her face. She was willing to participate in class and ask higher order thinking questions that enabled her to dig deeper into the content. Nina was also willing to help other students that were struggling and share her knowledge with them. Nina was a joy to have in class and has a very bright future in whatever she might choose to pursue.