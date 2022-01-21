Kimmes-Bauer Recognized

Reinke Manufacturing, a global irrigation systems manufacturer, has recognized both Kimmes-Bauer and Farm Tech for their sales performance last year. In recognizing the businesses, Chris Roth, Reinke president stated that Reinke is proud to honor the teams at Kimmes-Bauer and Farm Tech with these awards, adding that they’ve dedicated themselves to supporting the growers in their area. Kimmes-Bauer, located in Hastings, and Farm Tech in Adams, combined to be one of the highest selling dealerships in their territory, also earning Diamond Pride awards for their performance in the last year.
(From L to R: Chris Roth, Reinke president, John Krull, Winston Smith, Tara Mandt, Dave Lagerstedt, Vern Hinnenkampmanager, Reinke territory manager. Photo Courtesy of Reinke)