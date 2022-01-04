Koop Celebration Event Canceled

A celebration for retiring Executive Director of Hastings Family Service, Chris Koop, originally scheduled for January 6th has been canceled. Event organizers state the event has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that HFS staff and volunteers can continue to operate our programs”. Koop has been the Executive Director of HFS since 2005, and upon her retirement in February, Amy Sutton will be named as the new Executive Director. Those wishing to share a congratulatory message with Chris, can do so electronically by January 17th at the link provided here, and cards or notes can be sent to Hastings Family Service, 301 2nd St. E, Hastings, MN 55033.