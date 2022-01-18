Lee Resigns From Burnsville Position

Former Hastings City Administrator Melanie Mesko-Lee recently abruptly resigned her City Manager with the City of Burnsville. According to printed reports, Lee’s resignation, effective Friday, Jan. 14, was formally accepted by the Burnsville City Council on Tuesday, according to a press release from the city. City documents prepared for the meeting indicate the council also plans to move forward with a separation agreement, including six-month severance pay and payment of accrued leave and benefits. Lee’s resignation letter does not provide a reason for her departure. The council received the letter during a closed special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12 when they reconvened to continue Lee’s performance evaluation. Lee became Burnsville’s top administrator in 2019. Gregg Lindberg, Burnsville’s deputy city manager, will fill the role in the interim. In a press release, Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz thanked Lee for her leadership and service.
(Melanie Mesko-Lee)