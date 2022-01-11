Overnight Fire Reported at Quality One

Early Wednesday morning, the Hastings Fire Department was called to a fire at Quality One Woodworking in the Hastings Industrial Park. Initial reports indicate a dust collector caught fire, and semi trailers full of sawdust were also burned. PD on scene reported smoke and flames visible on the north side of the building. Fire crews reported light smoke inside the building and inside a semi trailer connected to the dust collector. Mutual aid was called in from Miesville, Prescott, Cottage Grove and Rosemount. A Miesville Firefighter with experience with semis reportedly pulled the trailers away from the building so crews had more room to work. There were no injuries or fatalities reported, and damage estimates are at $20,000. Crews were on the scene until just after 4 AM.