Pandemic May Affect School Bus Routes

ISD 200 reports that the Hastings Bus Company has done an unbelievable job keeping bus routes running for students throughout the Pandemic, however, the spread of COVID may threaten staffing levels to the point that the District may not be able to run all scheduled routes. If a driver is not available to drive your child?s bus route, notifications will be directed to affected families via phone call, and when possible, the night before. If the cancellation is due to an absence reported in the morning, notifications will be sent between 5 and 6AM, on Facebook and the District website. Please create a backup plan to provide transportation for your child to get to and from school, should your route be canceled if there are no drivers available. Learn more and sign up for notifications on the ISD 200 website.