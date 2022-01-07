Prescott Budget Focuses on Several Areas

The City of Prescott reports that the City continues to work towards providing quality service to residents, commercial and industrial properties. In 2021 the City has seen the largest new home growth in the community since 2003-2004. With over 40 new home permits through the development of the Palmetto and Great Rivers subdivisions more people are calling Prescott home. With that rise is the need for increased services to continue to make the City of Prescott a great place to visit and call home. The new 2022 budget focuses on adding more money to park improvements, a new K9 Officer, led by the community effort of the Prescott K9 Foundation fundraising, a new Planner to help keep up with the growth in the community and a Library Programmer to continue to improve the great services to the children in the community. There is a lot happening around Prescott and staff continue to put emphasis on making Prescott a great place to live. The full breakdown of the 2022 City Budget can be found on the City website.