Schaar’s Bluff Work to Start Soon

Dakota County reports that natural area restoration work is set to begin at Spring Lake Park Reserve soon. Almost 60 acres will be restored to prairie, savanna and woodland. Restoration work will include removing invasive species, thinning tree canopies, conducting prescribed burns and planting native grasses and wildflowers. Work will be around the bison range on the west end of the park and around Schaar’s Bluff Trailhead on the east end of the park. County staff encourage those traveling to the park to check the Trail Conditions webpage for any trail closures. Thanks for your patience as they work to improve these areas.