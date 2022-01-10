Two Celebrate City Anniversaries

The City of Hastings recently recognized two city staff members for 15 years of service to the City. Kathy Belisle began full-time employment with the City of Hastings in January 2007. Her many duties include, but are not limited to, backup to office manager and receptionist, processing police reports, maintaining case files, disseminating cases and case related evidence to court, city attorney and county attorney for charging, processing gun permit applications, city license background checks, and a never-ending stream of data requests. Connie Lang is an accountant in the Finance department. Connie handles the important task of paying bills as the Accounts Payable accountant. In addition to processing payments and setting up vendors in AP, Connie does numerous reconciliations, including various insurance policies and cash receipting.