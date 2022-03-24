Book Fair Details and Policy 215

The Independent School District 200 Board has enacted Policy 215-Addressing School Board Member Violations, pertaining to Board Members Carrie Tate and Jessica Dressely. The board cites violations of Policy 209-Code of Ethics as grounds for disciplinary action. KDWA reached out to Tate for comment, “I am speaking on behalf of myself and Jessica Dressely only, and not on behalf of the School Board. Only the Board Chair may speak on behalf of the Board. We are being reprimanded for our actions on February 22nd at the Hastings Middle School Scholastic Book Fair. Per our explanation at the February 23rd Board meeting, we were working as PTA volunteers for the fair. When we arrived for our shifts, there were 3 books in a box near the register – for sale to parents versus directly to Middle School students – that had been placed in the box by the PTA President. Jessica and I identified and moved 5 additional books to the box. The books were flagged with both a Mature Content Warning AND deemed appropriate for Middle Schoolers per the Scholastic website. I communicated the placement of the books in the box to the PTA President when she returned for her next shift. After working at the Book Fair, Jessica contacted her former Scholastic sales representative. The Scholastic representative confirmed that any book with a Mature Content Warning is to be sold to parents, and not directly to students. There were likely 20-30 additional books with this warning on the racks at the HMS Book Fair. In addition, I am also being reprimanded via Policy 215 for my vote and comments surrounding the ratification of the teachers’ contract, which took place during the February 2nd Board meeting”. An anonymous witness stated that during the Middle School Book Fair, Board Member Lisa Hiden, who was on-site for her lunchroom shift, approached the PTA volunteers. She took action and raised discussion that was in conflict with the direction of the PTA president and volunteers under her instruction. Constituents of the ISD 200 have been raising concern about the unequal application of Policy 215 for all board members.