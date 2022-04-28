ISD#200 School Board Meeting “Closed” Session

The Hastings Independent School District #200 School Board met for a Regular Board Meeting on Wednesday, April 27. It began with an intense discussion as Director Mike Reis requested to add several items to the agenda. The board took recess twice to seek council from MSBA and called Attorney John Edison to advise at the board table. This process took nearly 2 hours. The added agenda items and the original agenda items were covered, including “possible action related to an individual subject to the Board?s authority” in a closed session. Director Reis left the meeting prior to the closed session:
During the session the floor was given to Attorney Edison:
The Board voted to table the issue because it was 12:05am when the proposed resolutions were handed to board members for review. The Special Board meeting will be on Monday, May 2 starting at 6:00pm.
To listen to the entirety of the meeting see the Hastings Community TV Youtube page. The “closed” session, now open per subject?s request, begins at 5:24:00 and comments from Attorney Edison begin at 5:26:36.