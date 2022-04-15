Mural Restoration Underway at Afton Museum

The restoration of a mural in the Afton Historical Museum is now underway, and museum staff encourage the public to follow the progress on the Afton Museum Facebook Page. Museum staff will provide a look at the behind-the-scenes work that is being done to stabilize and reinforce the mural. Coming soon art restoration professionals will meticulously restore the painting. This project has been financed in part with funds provided by the State of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.