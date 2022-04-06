Prescott Election Results

The polls closed for the Wisconsin Spring Municipal Elections at 8 PM on Tuesday night, and voters in Prescott had the opportunity to elect a new Mayor, with candidate Robert Daugherty running unopposed, two Alderpersons, Ward One, which has no declared candidate, and Ward Two, with incumbent Maureen Otwell running unopposed, and vote for 2 seats on the School Board, currently held by Mike Matzek and Vicki Rudolph, plus a referendum for a $15 million bond Levy for the Prescott School District. As unofficial results became available overnight, Prescott City Clerk Jayne Brand said that Prescott resident John Peterson was the lone write-in, and received 30 votes in the Ward One race, according to Pierce County. The Pierce County Clerk site reports that Mayoral Candidate Robert Daugherty received 587 votes to become the new Mayor of Prescott, and Maureen Otwell retained her seat on the Council with 154 votes. The School District Referendum passed by a vote of 890 to 703, and both incumbents Rudolph and Matzek retained their positions on the School Board with 786 and 907 votes respectively. School Board Candidates Ken Anderson received 766 votes and Eric Oie received 380. Results are not official until canvassed by the County Board of Canvassers.