The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Junior Rebecca Heinze She was nominated by Mr. Glazebrook who shares, “Rebecca has worked very hard in AP World History this year. She had demonstrated the ability to understand complex concepts and material. She had done this while maintaining a very tough school schedule and busy life in various activities. She will also help out other students in AP World without hesitation. She shows a selflessness to help others that speaks highly of her as a person. Plus, she will ask great questions in class that keeps me as a teacher at my best as well.” Keep up the great work Prescott High School!