Firefighters Attend Training

Hastings Firefighters Jamie Stevens, Kiel Kwiatkowski, and Adam Harklerode recently attended a Fire Department Instructors Conference, and participated in a variety of classes geared towards improvement and best practices in fire service, including hands-on training focused on vehicle extrication and machinery disentanglement. They have also attended classes in instructor training, leadership, tactics, and fire department operations. Leadership of the Hastings Fire and EMS Department appreciate their participation and look forward to them bringing these lessons back to the Hastings Fire Department and the community.
(Stevens, Kwiatkowski, and Harklerode. Submitted photo)