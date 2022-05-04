Miesville Lions Club Scholarships Available

The Miesville Lions Club is now accepting applications for scholarships to be awarded to Hastings High School seniors graduating in the Spring. Scholarships will be awarded to local students by May 24th. Applicants must have a 2.0/C or better grade point average and use scholarship to further education. Scholarship applications are available at the Hastings High School Career Center or by contacting Al Niebur at 651-260-2053, or Dave Peterson at 651-235-7706. Submit your applications no later than May 21st. Only applications submitted by mail or email will be accepted. Send applications to Al Niebur (AJNiebur@gmail.com), 20770 Putting Ave, Hastings, MN 55033.