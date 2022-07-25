HPD Blotter Report

The Hastings Police Department logged 47 entries to the police blotter for the week ending July 18th. On July 12th at about 10:25 AM, a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Vermillion Street resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Bloomington resident Claude Edward James for three active warrants. He was also cited for providing false ID to police and driving with a suspended license. On July 15th at just after 3 PM, officers were called to the 1400 block of Vermillion Street for a suspicious vehicle. Investigating officers were advised the vehicle had its license plates covered and the reporting party was concerned that a gas drive off would occur. The vehicle was observed to leave the station without paying for gas, and officers located the vehicle. A pursuit of the vehicle was called off. And on the 15th at 8:25 PM, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3100 block of Cannon Street that resulted in the arrest of 63-year-old Hastings resident Stephen Michael Palmer on charges of domestic assault and 2nd degree assault, and 35-year-old Danielle Monique Kelsey for disorderly conduct. All persons listed on the blotter report are presumed innocent until proven guilty by due process of law.