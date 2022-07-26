ISD 200 Board Deliberates Special Election

A resolution establishing dates for filing affidavits of candidacy for a special ISD 200 election is scheduled to be deliberated at a School Board Meeting on Wednesday, July 27. According to information provided to the School Board, the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No.200 shall begin on August 2nd, and close on August 16th. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5:00 PM on August 16th. The special election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8th, and one member will be elected to fill the vacancy on the School Board as a result of the resignation of Director Mike Reis, for a term expiring on the first Monday in January, 2026.Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, Independent School District No. 200, 1000 W 11th St Hastings, MN 55033.