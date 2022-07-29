Spiral Natural Foods Ribbon Cutting Set

Spiral Natural Foods will officially celebrate moving into a larger shop space with a Grand opening get together on Thursday August 4th. According to a press release, door prize giveaways will start at 9 AM and customers are invited to meet vendors and producers and receive 10% off wellness items. The official ribbon cutting will be held at 3 PM. If you can’t make it Thursday, the flash sales and samples will continue Friday and Saturday. Shop leadership also report that the Capital Campaign to fund the move is nearly done. Spiral met the goal for member loans and raised $88,300 in preferred shares, and staff expressed special thanks to those who helped meet the $10,000 match from Valley Natural Foods. If you are still interested in helping Spiral reach or exceed the goal of $90,000, members who are Minnesota residents can still purchase preferred shares before December 31st. If you have questions please contact Matt at GM@Spiral.coop or Tammy at Board@Spiral.coop.