Animal Ark Receives Donations

The Hastings Fleet Farm store has not officially opened for business yet, but have already hit the ground running with contributions to the non-profit community in Hastings. According to a recent post on social media, Fleet Farm has donated a pallet of cat litter to Animal Ark. Animal Ark also thanks Consilium Wealth Group of Edina, for their thoughtfulness and generosity as employees and clients got together to craft and donate handmade rope toys for the dogs, and tie blankets for the dogs and cats to enjoy during their stays Animal Ark relies heavily upon donations from the public for supplies needed to properly care for the animals at their facility. Visit AnimalArkMN.org to learn more.