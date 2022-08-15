Confluence Clean Up Held In Prescott

Being on the confluence of the Mississippi and the St. Croix Rivers it is important to keep them clean. As a result, the City of Prescott hosted Living Lands & Waters, along with volunteer staff out of Edina, for a 1-day river clean-up of the St Croix and Mississippi riverbanks. The group gathered at the Prescott Public Launch site on the morning of Monday, August 15th and worked through most of the day with 5 boats to clean along the riverbanks. Organizers of the event thanked Dave Deml of GFL, formerly Paul’s Industrial Garage, for the generous contribution of a roll-off dumpster for the various trash collected. Learn more about the great work of Living Lands & Waters on their website.