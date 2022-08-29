Goats Get Help At Magee Park

The goats at Magee Park in Prescott had help in combating buckthorn last weekend when local residents Tim and Chuck showed up with their own specialized “Katanaboy” blades to cut down buckthorn. The two men were able to beat back big berry-bearing trees, according to the Coulee Rivers Trail Association, and their efforts were appreciated by both the Association and the goats, who enjoyed a large buckthorn berry meal. Efforts to remove buckthorn in the area continue, and volunteers are welcome. Learn more on the Coulee River Trails Facebook page.
(Tim and Chuck. Photo Source: Coulee River Trails.)