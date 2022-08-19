The third candidate for the 2022 ISD 200 Special School Board election is Hastings resident Todd Kullman. He recently spoke with KDWA and commented on his reasons for running for the board.
The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th.
The third candidate for the 2022 ISD 200 Special School Board election is Hastings resident Todd Kullman. He recently spoke with KDWA and commented on his reasons for running for the board.
The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/08/isd-200-candidate-intro-tom-kullman/