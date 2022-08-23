Mussel Study Approved

In ongoing planning for the development of a Boat Launch and Fishing Pier, the City of Prescott has learned that prior to the work being done, the DNR is requiring a mussel survey and relocation be completed. According to information provided to the City Council, this work was to be previously included in the bidding process but after clarification from the DNR this work needs to be completed separately. Alderperson Bailey Ruona reports that the study would be conducted at the boat launch.
A motion to approve the study, with a cost of $15,200 covered by funds coming from TIF #4 passed unanimously.