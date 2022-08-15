Prescott Middle School Intros New Teacher

The Prescott School District has introduced Katie Early as the new Language Arts teacher for Prescott Middle School. She will be teaching 6th grade language, and comes to Prescott from Spring Valley, where she taught 6th and 8th grade language for six years. Early is a 2012 graduate of Prescott High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at UW Eau Claire and is licensed for Language Arts from the 6th to the 12th grades. She is also working on her Master’s Degree in School Counseling through UW Superior, with the goal of graduating in 2024.
(Katie Early. Photo Source: PSD)