Hastings Chamber Schedules Candidate Forums

The Hastings Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Hastings Community TV, will host a candidate forum for the races for City Council At Large, MN House District 41B, MN Senate District 41, and the Independent School District 200 Special Election, and the public is invited to submit questions for the panel. The Forum for the governmental candidates is scheduled for 6:30 PM on October 20th, and the School Board Special Election Forum will be recorded in studio at HCTV and broadcast on Thursday, October 27th. According to a Chamber press release, it is important that we use this opportunity to ask questions that are top of mind for local businesses, including questions on the economy, workforce, taxes, health care or anything else that could make a positive impact on your business. Questions related to business are being accepted until October 11th via by email to Kristy@HastingsMN.org.